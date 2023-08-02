Man gets lifer for killing over sorcery in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The additional district and sessions judge of Rairangpur Deepak Kumar, on Tuesday, awarded life imprisonment to a 66-year-old man for killing a 70-year-old woman for practising sorcery. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The convict Madan Pingua had committed the ghastly crime with Gagi Pingua of Badamtalia village under Jamda police limits on July 16, 2022.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) Pankaj Das said Madan was in distress after his wife’s death. Though he got her treated by traditional healers, she did not survive. Some people made him believe that it was sorcery that led to her death. Madan then suspected the hand of Gagi, who he believed, practised black magic on his wife. So, he decided to eliminate her forever.

On July 16, 2022, when Gagi went to a nearby tube well to take a bath, Madan brutally attacked her finding no one around. He then fled the spot. The severely injured Gagi was being taken to Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment when she succumbed on the way.

Randai Jamuda, the niece of the deceased, filed a complaint in the police station and the convict was arrested. A case was registered under IPC Section 302 and Section 4 Witching Hunting Act 2012-13. He was remanded in judicial custody.

