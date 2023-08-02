Son of Jajpur farmer clears Odisha Civil Services exam without any coaching

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Undeterred by his humble background and defying all odds, Tarun Mohanty, the son of a farmer in Kacherigaon village under Jajpur block, has cracked the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, results of which were declared on Monday.

Tarun’s perseverance helped him crack the tough exam in his third attempt. What makes his story inspiring is the fact that he did not take any coaching and cleared the test purely by self-study.“As my father is a small farmer, he could barely manage to spare money for me. I prepared for the OCS examination in a rented house in Bhubaneswar for the last three years. I met all my expenses by giving private tuition classes,” said Tarun.

The 27-year-old further said he used to study six-seven hours daily. “I had cleared both preliminary and main examinations in my first and second attempts but was unsuccessful in personality tests (viva). I cleared the OCS examination in my third attempt. My target now is to crack the UPSC examinations. My efforts will continue until I become an IAS officer.”

Tarun completed his schooling in Kacherigaon in 2011. He did Plus Two Science from a private residential junior college in 2013 and completed BSc from Bhadrak Autonomous College in 2016. He did his Post Graduation in Public Administration from Utkal University in 2018 and M Phil in 2019.

Father Anirudhha and mother Amita, who is a housewife, said it is a proud moment for the entire family. “Our son has become an OAS officer due to his determination and hard work. We are sure he will be a good officer,” they added.

When Tarun reached Kacherigaon from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening, he was given a rousing welcome by villagers. Hundreds of villagers took him home in a motorcycle rally from Baruhan chowk.

