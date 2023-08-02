Home States Odisha

Surrender before BJP: Congress on BJD stance in  Parliament

“Congress has maintained from the beginning that there is an understanding between the BJD and BJP. This has been exposed again on Tuesday".

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s decision to support the Delhi Services bill to replace the ordinance and oppose the no-confidence motion against the Centre has once again fuelled the Opposition Congress’ attack on the ruling party in the state and the BJP over a tacit understanding between the two.

Lashing out at the BJD, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak said, “Congress has maintained from the beginning that there is an understanding between the BJD and BJP. This has been exposed again on Tuesday,” he said. Alleging that the BJD has surrendered before the BJP, Pattanayak said Congress will go to the people over the issue. 

“It is now for the people of Odisha to consider,” he said. Questioning BJD’s policy of equidistance between BJP and Congress, Pattanayak said that the regional party has been supporting the Centre on almost all issues since 2019. The BJD supported the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, the farm bills and triple talaq, he said.

His party colleague and chairman of the Congress campaign committee Bijay Patnaik said that the BJD’s decision to oppose the no-confidence motion has raised questions about its claim of having the highest respect for women. “The vote bank of BJD is women voters. It claims that it has the highest respect for women. Then what about the women of Manipur,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP was also guarded in its response. While several senior leaders did not want to comment on the regional outfit’s decision, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said it is for the BJD to explain. “It is for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to say why he has taken such a decision. There is nothing for the BJP to react or take a stand on it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Delhi services bill Ordinance
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp