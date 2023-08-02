Home States Odisha

Three arrested in Odisha for possessing illegal firearms

Earlier on August 9, police arrested six people from different police station areas for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As a part of the drive to seize illegal firearms, Sambalpur police on Tuesday arrested three persons under the Dhanupali police limits in the city and seized two country-made pistols besides five live ammunition from their possession. The accused have been identified as Md Jawed Akhtar (33), Anwar Ali Khan (35) and Nishar Ahmad (37), all from the Sunapali area under  Dhanupali police station in the city.

Briefing media, Sambalpur Superintendent of police (SP), Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “The accused said that they had kept the illegal firearms for their safety but that does not seem to be the case.” The accused persons have been arrested under section 25 (1) (a), 25 (1B)(a) and 27 (1) of the Arms act, said police.   

Police also informed that the accused Nishar Ahmad and Anwar Ali Khan have criminal antecedents. Nishar was involved in as many as five different cases under different police station areas. Police are verifying the criminal history of the accused persons.  

A mobile phone and a four-wheeler were seized from the possession of the accused. The vehicle is in the name of the one Omprakash Majhi of Jujumura. Police are investigating what involvement Majhi has with the accused persons.

Earlier on August 9, police arrested six people from different police station areas for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Likewise, all the accused, arrested in that case, had criminal antecedents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp