Three arrested in Odisha for possessing illegal firearms

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As a part of the drive to seize illegal firearms, Sambalpur police on Tuesday arrested three persons under the Dhanupali police limits in the city and seized two country-made pistols besides five live ammunition from their possession. The accused have been identified as Md Jawed Akhtar (33), Anwar Ali Khan (35) and Nishar Ahmad (37), all from the Sunapali area under Dhanupali police station in the city.

Briefing media, Sambalpur Superintendent of police (SP), Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “The accused said that they had kept the illegal firearms for their safety but that does not seem to be the case.” The accused persons have been arrested under section 25 (1) (a), 25 (1B)(a) and 27 (1) of the Arms act, said police.

Police also informed that the accused Nishar Ahmad and Anwar Ali Khan have criminal antecedents. Nishar was involved in as many as five different cases under different police station areas. Police are verifying the criminal history of the accused persons.

A mobile phone and a four-wheeler were seized from the possession of the accused. The vehicle is in the name of the one Omprakash Majhi of Jujumura. Police are investigating what involvement Majhi has with the accused persons.

Earlier on August 9, police arrested six people from different police station areas for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Likewise, all the accused, arrested in that case, had criminal antecedents.

