Home States Odisha

30 kg plastic removed from cow’s stomach in Odisha

Suspecting that the cow’s stomach was filled with foreign materials, a team of veterinarians comprising Satyanarayana Kar, Tanmayee Patnaik and Rama Gouri performed surgery on the animal.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of veterinarians removed 30 kg of polythene waste from the stomach of a cow here on Wednesday. Locals first spotted the sick cow lying on the side of Giri road in Berhampur. As the animal was in pain, they informed chief district veterinary officer Manoj Kumar Sahu. Soon, the staff of the veterinary hospital rushed to the spot and examined the cow. Subsequently, it was brought to the hospital.

Suspecting that the cow’s stomach was filled with foreign materials, a team of veterinarians comprising Satyanarayana Kar, Tanmayee Patnaik and Rama Gouri performed surgery on the animal. Around 30 kg of polythene waste was removed from its stomach. Sources said the owner of the cow is yet to be identified.

Incidentally, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has banned the use of polythene for the last decade. However, due to a lack of surveillance, polythene use is rampant in the city. Shops, eateries and even households throw polythene and plastic waste in drains and at garbage dumping yards which are later consumed by stray cattle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polythene waste Sick cow
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp