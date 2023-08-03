30 kg plastic removed from cow’s stomach in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of veterinarians removed 30 kg of polythene waste from the stomach of a cow here on Wednesday. Locals first spotted the sick cow lying on the side of Giri road in Berhampur. As the animal was in pain, they informed chief district veterinary officer Manoj Kumar Sahu. Soon, the staff of the veterinary hospital rushed to the spot and examined the cow. Subsequently, it was brought to the hospital.

Suspecting that the cow’s stomach was filled with foreign materials, a team of veterinarians comprising Satyanarayana Kar, Tanmayee Patnaik and Rama Gouri performed surgery on the animal. Around 30 kg of polythene waste was removed from its stomach. Sources said the owner of the cow is yet to be identified.

Incidentally, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has banned the use of polythene for the last decade. However, due to a lack of surveillance, polythene use is rampant in the city. Shops, eateries and even households throw polythene and plastic waste in drains and at garbage dumping yards which are later consumed by stray cattle.

