Agro-equipment subsidy fraud: Sixth accused held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the agro-equipment subsidy fraud case. The accused is Prahallad Meshua of Bheden block in the district. He is the proprietor of Subhalaxmi Traders in Bargarh. Earlier, five persons including prime accused Srinath Rana were arrested for allegedly misappropriating government subsidies in lieu of supplying agricultural equipment to farmers.

In a release, the EOW said a complaint in this regard was filed by the director of Banglore-based Varushapriya Agrotech Pvt Ltd in 2021. It was alleged that Rana misappropriated the subsidy amount of Rs 5 crore fraudulently by using the company’s login ID and password.

The agro company was dealing in the supply of paddy transplanters to farmers across the country and also delivering services and supplies to the Odisha government under various subsidy schemes. Rana, who was earlier working as regional manager in the company, was authorised to register the sale of machinery in Odisha. He was also tasked with facilitating subsidies to beneficiaries through the government website by using the login id and password meant exclusively for the company.

During 2017-21, Rana along with Meshua and other accused fraudulently uploaded the details of over 556 paddy transplanters with fake engine and chassis numbers besides the names and photos of beneficiaries to show that the equipment was supplied to the farmers in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) portal of Agriculture department of Odisha.

The accused managed to get the subsidy amount to the tune of around Rs 7.16 crore released in favour of beneficiaries. After the subsidy was credited to the accounts of beneficiary farmers, the accused lured them by giving some token money and took away the major subsidy amount.

While the cost of each transplanter ranged between Rs 2.33 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, the subsidy on each piece of equipment was Rs 93,320 to Rs 1.50 lakh. Out of 556 paddy transplanters, 54 were shown to have been supplied to farmers of Bargarh and Sonepur districts by Meshua, who was the authorised dealer of the company. A subsidy amount of Rs 58 lakh was released in favour of the beneficiaries against the supply of the 54 transplanters.

