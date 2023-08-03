Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik launches e-audio guided tour of museum at Kalabhoomi

The tour promises to create a deeper and more meaningful connection between visitors and our cultural heritage.

The chief minister also unveiled the museum’s revamped website, showcasing avant-garde features like an enthralling 360 virtual tour (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the e-audio guided tour at Kalabhoomi Museum, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region. A presentation of Odisha Crafts Museum, the e-audio tour is available in three languages,  Odia, Hindi, and English.

The audio guide serves as a personal companion, guiding guests through captivating narratives and providing insights into the artefacts on display. It creates an immersive experience that connects visitors with the heart and soul of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. The e-audio tour introduces visitors to a seamless blend of technology and cultural exploration, ensuring an unforgettable and enriching museum experience.

The chief minister also unveiled the museum’s revamped website, showcasing avant-garde features like an enthralling 360 virtual tour, an e-ticketing system and a curated collection of mementoes from the souvenir shop designed to elevate the user experience.

Besides, he also released a captivating coffee table book, an artistic marvel created by the renowned maestro of contemporary art Trotsky Marudu. The coffee table book captures the essence of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, paying tribute to the skilled artisans who have enriched the state’s heritage with their masterful creations.

The chief minister’s office said this initiative reflects the state’s commitment to preserve and promote Odisha’s artistic legacy while embracing the advancements of modern technology. The tour promises to create a deeper and more meaningful connection between visitors and our cultural heritage.

