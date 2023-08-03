Full PMAY quota of Odisha released: Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has been insisting on the release of additional seven lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Centre on Wednesday made it clear the full and final quota for Odisha has been released and there is no proposal under consideration for opening op Awass+ portal for any state.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in the Rajya Sabha in response to a query from BJD MP Samit Patra who has been raising the issue during all parliamentary sessions. “Of the overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G, the state of Odisha has been allocated a full and final target of construction of 27,48,459 houses. Therefore, there is no pendency to release any target to the state of Odisha under PMAY-G,” the minister said in a written reply.

She said the beneficiaries under PMAY-G were identified on the basis of housing deprivation parameters and exclusion criteria prescribed under Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC)-2011. The number of eligible beneficiaries thus made available through SECC database currently stands at 2.04 crore. Against the total eligible beneficiaries available post remand by Odisha on SECC, a target of 18,37,878 houses have been allocated to the state.

“In order to fill the gap between the overall target of PMAY-G and beneficiaries available through SECC 2011, Awaas+ data is being utilised. A total target of 91 lakh (approximately) houses has already been allocated to eligible States/ UTs from Awaas+ database till date, including a target of 8,05,226 households allocated to Odisha in 2021-22,” she said.

