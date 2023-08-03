Joint task force formed in Similipal Tiger Reserve to strengthen protection measures

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday constituted a joint task force (JTF) to strengthen protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). The move comes after a proposal to this effect was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena at Lok Sewa Bhawan last month.

The JTF, under the chairmanship of the STR field director, comprises both forest and police personnel with one company of armed police constabulary. DFOs of Rairangpur, Karanjia, Baripada, the deputy director of STR north wildlife division, additional SP or DSP (Operations) of Mayurbhanj and assistant conservator of Forest (ACF) in Similipal south wildlife division (Intelligence) are the members of the task force.

The deputy director of STR South is the member convener. At least three platoons of police force, as many range officers, six foresters, 81 existing forest guards are also part of the JTF. The JTF will collect intelligence and identify people holding illegal arms and ammunition in fringe and buffer villages of STR.

It will prepare a database and take comprehensive action to deweaponise villagers. The task force will deploy force to counter any armed poacher inside STR. Besides, it will deploy forest and police personnel at susceptible anti-poaching camps and sensitive areas for regular patrolling.

