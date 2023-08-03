Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha MP demands proper drainage system along National highways in Odisha

Mahtab on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and brought the shortcomings in several stretches of NH-42 and NH-16 to his notice.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab discussing with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Wednesday

Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab discussing with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As incessant rains heaped misery on people residing in close proximity to national highways due to the lack of a proper drainage system, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab moved the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways seeking immediate relief.

Mahtab on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and brought the shortcomings in several stretches of NH-42 and NH-16 to his notice. He also drew the minister’s attention towards the reckless attitude of highway officials in resolving issues raised by the local people’s representatives from time to time. Several places between Khuntuni to Kuspangi and Manguli to Kusapngi on NH-42 and Phulnakhara to Mangauli on NH-16 continue to remain waterlogged following incessant rains for the last two days.  

The Cuttack MP demanded a proper drainage system at Khuntuni and near Purusottampur village under Radhakishorepur panchayat, a vehicle underpass along with a service road at Baulang and Bali, a service road from Oranda to Bali and a service road along with drains from Radhadamodarpur OMFED plant to Khuntuni police station. He pointed out that Kuspangi underpass needed one wall instead of relocating the Kuspangi Shiva temple apart from an alternative service road for the local residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drainage system Heavy rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp