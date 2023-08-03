Lok Sabha MP demands proper drainage system along National highways in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As incessant rains heaped misery on people residing in close proximity to national highways due to the lack of a proper drainage system, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab moved the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways seeking immediate relief.

Mahtab on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and brought the shortcomings in several stretches of NH-42 and NH-16 to his notice. He also drew the minister’s attention towards the reckless attitude of highway officials in resolving issues raised by the local people’s representatives from time to time. Several places between Khuntuni to Kuspangi and Manguli to Kusapngi on NH-42 and Phulnakhara to Mangauli on NH-16 continue to remain waterlogged following incessant rains for the last two days.

The Cuttack MP demanded a proper drainage system at Khuntuni and near Purusottampur village under Radhakishorepur panchayat, a vehicle underpass along with a service road at Baulang and Bali, a service road from Oranda to Bali and a service road along with drains from Radhadamodarpur OMFED plant to Khuntuni police station. He pointed out that Kuspangi underpass needed one wall instead of relocating the Kuspangi Shiva temple apart from an alternative service road for the local residents.

