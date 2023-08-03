Home States Odisha

Opposition front targets BJD for support to BJP in Parliament

The state Congress chief called upon the people of Odisha to realise the motive of both BJD and BJP and reject them in the next elections to bring Congress to power in the state.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The United Opposition Front led by Congress in Odisha on Wednesday announced it will reach out to people over BJD’s decision to oppose the no-confidence motion against the Centre and extend support to the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for bailing out the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the Parliament during crucial hours, convenor of the Opposition front Prasad Harichandan termed BJD’s decision as anti-Odisha. None of the demands of the state government like a declaration of Odisha as a special focus state, increasing the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal and setting up of Vidhan Parishad in the state have been considered by the Centre despite BJD’s support to the BJP, he added.

Harichandan said the role of the Opposition front has now become important in Odisha after BJD’s decision. Alleging the decision of BJD as anti-women and anti-Odisha, Harichandan asked whether the regional outfit has surrendered before the BJP because of other issues. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak also lashed out at BJD alleging the party has taken such a decision out of compulsion.

Targeting BJP, Pattanayak asked why a CBI probe has not been ordered into the mining scam despite the recommendation of the Shah Commission. He also questioned the CBI probe into chit fund scam alleging it is not progressing after so many years, he added. Addressing media persons here, Pattanayak questioned the silence of the chief minister on the Manipur incident.

The state Congress chief called upon the people of Odisha to realise the motive of both BJD and BJP and reject them in the next elections to bring Congress to power in the state. However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told media persons there will be no alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha. After 2009, there was no alliance with the BJD, he added. Countering the opposition’s allegations, senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said the chief minister took the decision in the interest of Odisha.

