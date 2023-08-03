Orissa High Court to consider PIL for disposal of Moquim’s criminal appeal on August 18

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday fixed August 18 as the date for considering a PIL seeking intervention for expeditious disposal of the criminal appeal in which the conviction of Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, Mohammed Moquim in a loan scam was stayed in an interim order on October 19, 2022. President of Cuttack Mahanagar Nagarik Mahasangha Dr Rabi Ranjan Sahoo along with two other voters of the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency had filed the petition in which they stated the criminal appeal has since been pending without further hearing for over nine months now.

The petition also urged the court to declare that criminal appeals arising out of convictions of MLAs and MPs being a continuation of a trial be disposed of within a period of six months. Senior advocate Subir Palit made submissions on behalf of the petitioners. Acting on it, the division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho asked state counsel JP Patnaik to file an affidavit on the status of the criminal appeal filed by Moquim.

The Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar had sentenced Moquim to three years imprisonment after convicting him along with former IAS officer and MD of Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) Vinod Kumar and two others in connection with the loan scam on September 29 last year.

Moquim had filed the criminal appeal challenging the propriety of the trial court’s order on the ground that it was incurably defective and suffered from gross infirmities on October 1, 2022.

In the interim stay order, Justice BP Routray said, “Admittedly, the appellant (Moquim) is presently continuing as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, duly elected from Barbati-Cuttack Legislative Assembly constituency. He was elected for a term of five years and took oath on 23rd May 2019. Still, there is around one-and-a-half years to complete the term in normal circumstances. So, keeping in view his position as sitting MLA of Odisha Legislative Assembly, the loss to befall him due to the conviction would be irreparable unless the same is stayed”.

