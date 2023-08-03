Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court refuses to entertain PIL on Ravenshaw University

The petition expected the court to direct Ravenshaw authorities to conduct free, fair election of the students union as per directions of the SC.

Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University in Odisha.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday warned it will not allow petitions in the garb of PIL to abuse the process of law. The word of caution came in reaction to a petition that sought direction from the state government to monitor the all-around development of Ravenshaw University by forming a committee headed by the chief secretary. The petition also expected the court to direct the vice-chancellor of the university to make functional the second campus that had come up near Naraj to facilitate world-class study and research.

The petition expected the court to direct Ravenshaw authorities to conduct the free, fair election of the student union as per directions of the SC. The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho while disposing of the petition stated, “If we pass such direction that will come in conflict with the university’s autonomy to decide how to run the university. If the petitioner is interested in the development of the university, he can meet the university authorities after taking a proper appointment and place his suggestions before them.”

