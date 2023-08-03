Home States Odisha

Pangolin rescued, 8 arrested by forest personnel of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha

Forest personnel are pursuing leads in Jharkhand and Bhubaneswar to uncover the illegal pangolin trade network.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest personnel of Rairangpur and Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) south in Mayurbhanj district arrested eight persons while they were trading a pangolin on Tuesday night. The forest personnel conducted a raid, arrested the accused and seized a pangolin suspected to be two to three years old.

“The eight accused, whose names are yet to be disclosed, belong to Jharkhand,” said DFO Nalinikanta Behera. They had brought the pangolin from their native place and planned to sell it at a lucrative price to other traders in Bhubaneswar, Behera added.

A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act-1972. Forest personnel are pursuing leads in Jharkhand and Bhubaneswar to uncover the illegal pangolin trade network.

A vehicle, a scooty, and eight mobile phones were seized from their possession. The seized mobile phones will be examined to find out the network of the racket involved in the crime.The arrested eight were produced in SDJM Court in Rairangpur and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

