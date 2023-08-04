Home States Odisha

Brahmani threat to low-lying areas of Odisha

Even without any rain on the day, the water level was rising at an hourly rate of about 10 cm receiving flood water from Keol and Sankh rivers.

Published: 04th August 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A bus gets stuck in floodwater on a road in Bhalulata under Bisra block | Express

A bus gets stuck in floodwater on a road in Bhalulata under Bisra block | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With Brahmani river continuing to swell and Rourkela receiving flood water from its tributaries, Sankh and Koel, on Thursday, people of the low-lying areas along the river banks continue to live with the fear of flash floods. 

Though incessant rains for the past few days heaped miseries on hundreds of slum dwellers across Rourkela city with rainwater entering their houses, the situation improved on Thursday as rains stopped and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) swung into action.   

On the day, Brahmani was flowing at 176 meters against the danger mark of 178.42 metres. Reliable sources said Brahmani was swelling since August 1 flowing at 172.62 metres at Rourkela. But, the river saw a significant rise over the past 24 hours reaching 176 metres on Thursday.

Even without any rain on the day, the water level was rising at an hourly rate of about 10 cm receiving flood water from Keol and Sankh rivers. Till 5.30 pm, the water level of the Mandira dam of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Sankh river had reached 685 feet against the maximum level of 690 feet. 

RSP sources said the dam was witnessing an inflow of about one lakh cusec and releasing the same amount with full opening of nine and partial opening of two spillway gates, while two sluice gates were open up to six-inch height. They said for the past couple of hours the water inflow was constant. 

Official sources said the next few hours would be crucial for the residents of Dandiapali, Balughat and other low-lying areas along the banks of Brahmani. Meanwhile, since Wednesday evening, residents of slums at Malgodam, Gopabandhupali, Railway Colony, along Mahtab Road and Nala Road along Jagannath Colony slum and Khatal Basti of Basanti Colony had a tough time as water entered most houses.

The RMC on Thursday pressed earth-moving vehicles to evacuate water. Till Thursday evening, efforts were on to clear rainwater from Tungritoli slum at Panposh.  RMC deputy commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi said the situation has improved on the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmani river Odisha floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp