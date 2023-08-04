Fresh rains, garbage pile push dengue cases in Odisha

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The fresh spell of rain that battered the state capital has aggravated dengue menace in the city pushing the daily infection count to around 50 for the last three days. Sources said the city reported a total of 53 dengue cases on July 31, 47 on August 1 and 49 on August 2. The 149 cases in the three days pushed the infection tally of the city to 651. “The daily cases spiked mostly after the recent spells of rain that left many localities in the city deluged,” said an official from the health department.

He said the 53 cases reported on July 31 was the highest single-day figure for the entire month in which a total of 541 cases were reported. “Cases are surfacing from several new places because of the recent rains,” the officer said adding the 49 cases reported on August 2 had been detected mostly from Acharya Vihar, Baramunda, Patrapada, Unit-III, Bharatpur and some other places.

With more rains in store and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) unable to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease, dengue infections in the current season are expected to increase further, sources said. Dengue has allegedly claimed three lives so far in the city this season. The deaths, however, are yet to be confirmed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Though BMC has intensified its ‘Ghara Ghara Sampark’ drive to sensitise residents on preventive measures against dengue, sources said, the civic body has not been able to carry out its vector control programme effectively yet. It's fogging and anti-larval spray drives are proving insufficient to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. “It is virtually impossible to carry out fogging drive-through 10 machines. Though it has been discussed several times during meetings to provide at least one fogging machine to each ward, it is yet to be implemented,” admitted a BMC official.

BMC sanitation wing officials, however, said the tender has been finalised for procurement of more fogging machines. Around 20 vehicle-mounted fogging machines will be procured soon, they said. Meanwhile, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) officials advised people to check their surroundings and remove stagnant water on the premises frequently to break the dengue transmission cycle. They also suggested to use mosquito net and mosquito repellent to get rid of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Sting of concern

At least 149 cases detected in last three days

Cases have been reported from several new localities

BMC has intensified its ‘Ghara Ghara Sampark’ drive but it is not working as desired

