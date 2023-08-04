Home States Odisha

Husband held for attacking wife and son in Odisha

Jagatsinghpur police has arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife and three year-old-son over dowry demand.

Published: 04th August 2023 09:51 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Jagatsinghpur police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife and three year-old-son over a dowry demand. The accused Gyana Ranjan Ojha, who runs a vehicle repair shop, was held by police on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged by his wife, Rukmani Moharana. The incident took place in Singipur village under Tirtol police limits. 

Police said Ojha has been accused of torturing his wife in the past. On Monday, he apparently tried to strangulate Rukmani and his toddler son. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and later informed the police. The child was rescued and sent to a short-stay home.

Ojha had married Rukmani in 2018 but kept torturing her for dowry. Police informed that the victim had once left her in-law’s place to live with her parents in Cuttack. Later, the accused and his family members apologised and the husband and wife stayed together. After the birth of their son, the accused allegedly started torturing Rukmani again.

“Police have registered a case against the husband. He was arrested and produced before a court,” inspector-in-charge Gokularanjan Das said.

