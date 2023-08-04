Home States Odisha

‘Improbable accusations’ by police draw Orissa High Court ire

While quashing the proceedings on Monday, Justice Sashikanta Mishra said, “It must be kept in mind that there were as many as five policemen at the spot.

Published: 04th August 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court pulled up Rairangpur town police for recording ‘improbable accusations’ against a person and initiating criminal proceedings against him for allegedly abusing policemen in obscene language and threatening to kill them.

The ire was expressed by the court on assessment of the material records regarding the case registered against one Abhisek Pattnaik in June 2018 and the consequent proceedings which were pending in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Rairangpur. Abhishek had challenged the proceedings in the high court.

As per case records, the prosecution’s story was that the accused on being asked to stop by the police rode his motorcycle at high speed and lost balance while crossing a speed-breaker resulting in his fall and injuries. Then he allegedly abused the policemen in obscene language, threatened and attempted to assault them. 

While quashing the proceedings on Monday, Justice Sashikanta Mishra said, “It must be kept in mind that there were as many as five policemen at the spot. Firstly, it does not stand to reason as to why the accused would suddenly flare up and abuse the policemen who had not ill-treated him at all.

Secondly, it seems rather far-fetched that a person as badly injured as the accused at the relevant time would have the mental and physical courage and even strength to abuse, threaten and assault two policemen from out of the group of five including an ASI.  The further allegation that he threatened to kill the policemen by engaging goondas seems entirely out of context as there was no plausible reason whatsoever for him to say so.”

He added, “The very nature of the accusations appears to be improbable or in any case, difficult to believe. Thus, the very substratum of the case appears to be shaky and unworthy of belief.”

