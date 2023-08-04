Home States Odisha

National Research Development Corporation team visits SOA university

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   A two-member team of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), New Delhi visited SOA University to interact with researchers. The university has signed a technology licensing agreement with NRDC and transferred three potential pharmaceutical technologies.

The team led by NRDC chief and head (Biotechnology) Amitabh Mishra visited different SOA centres to know about available research facilities and interact with researchers for possible outcomes in the form of novel technologies.

Professor at SOA’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS) Goutam Rath said three innovative pharmaceutical formulations developed by the SOA researchers are intended to treat various chronic medical conditions like dry eye, and throat infections and to mitigate long-term adverse events associated with cancer treatment.

NRDC facilitates transferring of innovative technologies developed in Indian colleges, universities and industries to potential technology seekers for large-scale production and marketing. It also offers financial support to add more value to the owned technologies as per the requirement of marketing authorisation in the Indian market.

Mishra said he would prepare the basic engineering design package (BEDP) of one of the three products, re-dispersible bio-tear composition for alleviating dry eye syndrome to collect complete know-how of the product for dossier preparation.

