Normalcy returns to Sambalpur as it stops raining

District emergency officer Aditya Panda said, “We had evacuated affected people from at least 38 villages which witnessed flood- like situation.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  After more than 24 hours of incessant rainfall, many areas in Sambalpur district returned to normalcy on Thursday though given the red zone status, the district administration has kept an eye on the situation. However, the evacuated people have started returning to their homes.

While the district received 131.87 mm of rainfall until Wednesday, in the last 24 hours it was 72.67 mm. After rainfall subsided on Thursday, the district administration allowed the evacuated people to return to their homes. 

District emergency officer Aditya Panda said, “We had evacuated affected people from at least 38 villages that witnessed flood-like situations. However, later considering the heavy rainfall, we evacuated several other people who were in vulnerable areas. As many as 340 people were evacuated from across the district. They returned to their homes on Thursday morning.”

As per the preliminary assessment, at least 115 houses have been found to be partially damaged. The BDO and concerned officials will be conducting a field verification and ascertain the actual figures soon. We are still monitoring the situation, he said.

Similarly, around 80 people were evacuated from Sambalpur city and shifted to relief centres from the low-lying areas which were marooned after heavy rain. They too returned after water receded from the affected areas.
 

