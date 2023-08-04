Odisha farmers urge easing registration process for kharif paddy procurement

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Farmers of the Jeypore region have urged the Cooperative department to make the ongoing farmers’ registration process for Kharif paddy procurement in Koraput district hassle-free.

According to sources, as per government instructions, the District Cooperative Department had asked 20 LAMPS, 22 SHGs and three pani panchayats to do farmers’ registrations for Kharif. However, the registration staff are reportedly insisting the farmers attach online land receipts with the registration forms, triggering resentment among the farmers.

Earlier, the farmers used to submit the manual land receipts given by revenue inspectors in the farmer registration process but the online revenue receipts are out of reach for a majority of farmers. They also alleged that in online processes, they find huge revenue dues reflected in the receipts.

“I have no land revenue dues with the Revenue department as I have been paying regularly but it is the surprise for me to get receipts that show huge dues during online submission,” rued Aswini Mishra, a farmer of Jeypore block. Deputy registrar of cooperative societies, Jeypore Bhimsen Sahoo said he would take up the matter with the LAMPS staff to sort out farmers’ problems.



