Odisha floods: Communication severed, villages cut off in Cuttack

With six feet high floodwater of Mahanadi river flowing on Ghodabar Hulu Hula Nala bridge in Banki, communication on the Subarnapur-Bindhanima road was severed.

Floodwater in Sukhua Khala village of Banki block; (Left) Bhattarika temple inundated | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With floodwater inundating roads and bridges, several villages in Banki, Damapada, Badamba and Athagarh blocks have been cut off from the outside world in Cuttack district. 

With six feet high floodwater of Mahanadi river flowing on Ghodabar Hulu Hula Nala bridge in Banki, communication on the Subarnapur-Bindhanima road was severed. Similarly, Subarnapur, Bandalo, Baunsaputa and Ostia gram panchayats of Banki and Similipur and Pathapur panchayats of Damapada block were cut off from the mainstream with two-feet high floodwater flowing on Ananndapur, Phulbadi and Ostia road and 3 feet high floodwater on Similipur-Bilipada road. 

As of 5 pm, the water level of Mahanadi river in Banki was 7.81 metres against the danger level of 7.78. The administration has deployed a motorboat along with an ODRAF team to tackle any exigency in the block.   

Sources said floodwater has entered the sanctum sanctorum of Maa Bhattarika temple in Badamba block. The temple was flooded on Wednesday night following which the administration had to shift the idol to a safer place. Badamba tehsildar Nilakantha Behera has imposed a prohibition order under section 144 of CrPC at Bhattarika and Singhanath temples till the water level recedes to avert any untoward incident. 

The backwater of the Mahanadi river has also flooded its tributary Sapua river resulting in the overtopping of floodwater at Tailamala in Rajanagar gram panchayat and Rampei in Dhurusia panchayat.  The overtopping of flood water has not only snapped communication at several places but also caused extensive damage to farmland in Athagarh block. At least three feet high floodwater is flowing on Old Cuttack-Sambalpur road, Sarpeswar bridge near Katakia Sahi and Bada Bandhiani road. 

Athagarh sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai said instructions have been issued to superintending engineer, Jagatpur Irrigation North Division S Behera to check the overtopping of flood water.  Behera said bamboo logs and sandbags have been placed to check the overtopping of flood water in Sapua rivulet. 

