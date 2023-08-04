Odisha floods: Desperate vegetable farmers salvage crops

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Saroj Kumar Rout, a vegetable farmer from Kainmundi in Damapada block, was not worried when he heard that around six lakh cusec water will be released from Hirakud dam into the Mahanadi river on Wednesday. The flood-prone region had seen more than eight lakh cusec water pass through the river many times without causing any major damage.

But this year was different. When Rout ventured into his field on Thursday morning, he was shocked. The farmland had been completely inundated and his vegetable crop under water. As a last-ditch effort to save his crops, Rout hurriedly hired a labourer and managed to pluck two quintals of a pointed gourd (potala) which can be sold for Rs 3,000 in the market. “I could not recover the pumpkins and lady's finger I had cultivated on my land as the flood water had risen considerably by 1 pm,” he said.

Rout had grown pointed gourd, pumpkin and lady's finger on his two acres of alluvial land by spending around Rs 1 lakh. He had plucked a portion of his crop five days back and sold it in the market for Rs 20,000. But now with his farmland inundated, he is staring at a loss of around Rs 80,000. Like Saroj, hundreds of farmers from Banki, Damapada, Badamba and Athagarh blocks of Cuttack district who had grown vegetables on their riverside land are making last-ditch efforts to retrieve their crops from floodwater. The farmers are staring at a loss as floodwater has entered fields on the banks of rivers, tributaries and drainage channels where vegetables are grown in abundance.

“I could not get labourers as they were busy recovering vegetables in the locality. I have lost all the money spent on seeds and fertiliser for raising vegetables on my three-acre farm. The precious topsoil is also lost. Now, I have to spend a lot of money again on labour and compost to prepare land for the next sowing season,” lamented Ramesh Jena, a farmer of Subarnapur in Banki block.

The farmers of the district alleged the state government is apathetic to the flood-induced damage to farmlands. “During floods, the focus is on saving lives, cattle and setting up relief centres. But, the administration as well as the politicians forget that a farm that is submerged in water needs a lot of investment to be readied for sowing in the next season. Immediate relief should be given to farmers,” they said.

