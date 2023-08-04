Unit II market reopens in Odisha after 18 days; Rs 100 crore loss 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Unit II market building which had remained shut for over a fortnight owing to a tussle between permanent traders and street vendors over encroachment of the common area of the complex, reopened on Thursday.

The popular market complex reopened after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) renewed its agreement with the Unit II Central Market Association (CMA) handing over the maintenance and beautification of the place to it. “The agreement that had lapsed since 2020 was renewed for a period of five years. As per the agreement, no temporary vending will be allowed inside the market,” said Association president Pradyumna Kumar Jena.

“The western and eastern side gates will also be kept free from any kind of vending to facilitate smooth movement of emergency vehicles,” he said. Jena said the market complex reopened after a gap of 18 days. “Around 500 shops remained closed during the period resulting in a loss of around Rs 100 crore,” he said.

With BMC renewing the agreement, Association secretary Sisir Kumar Panda said security personnel will be deployed in the complex and beautification work of the common area taken up. He said police have also been requested to keep a watch to prevent conflicts between makeshift vendors and permanent traders.

The Central Market Association had shut down the market complex from July 16 seeking immediate eviction of the street vendors from the premises.

The committee had also formed a core committee with members of other market associations and had threatened to go for a city-wide protest if their demand is not considered.

