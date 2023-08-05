Home States Odisha

Amit Shah to hold meet on Left-wing extremism in Odisha

Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch a national highway project here on Saturday, besides attending meetings on Left-wing extremism and disaster management at the state secretariat.

The home minister flew into Bhubaneswar late on Friday night, and was received at the airport by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, among others.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also expected to attend the two back-to-back meetings at the state secretariat.

There is, however, no official confirmation about any one-to-one meeting between Shah and Patnaik.

Shah's visit to the state comes amid the BJD extending its support to the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance in a boost to the treasury benches, especially in Rajya Sabha, and also backing the BJP-led NDA government against the no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in Parliament.

The home minister will also visit the BJP's state office on Saturday afternoon, and hold a closed-door meeting with party leaders.

His last visit to the state on June 17 was cancelled in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy' hitting Gujarat.

