BJP leader Manmohan Samal announces new team in Odisha, drops several senior leaders

BHUBANESWAR: Four months after being appointed the president of the state unit of BJP, former minister Manmohan Samal on Friday announced a 35-member office-bearers’ team including 10 vice-presidents and five general secretaries.The announcement of state office-bearers coincides with the two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha from Friday.

Several members of former president Sameer Mohanty’s team have been dropped while some have been promoted keeping an eye on the upcoming elections. Party’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and legislators Nauri Nayak and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra continue as vice-presidents in the new team.

Former head of department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SCB Medical College at Cuttack, Purnachandra Mohapatra has also been taken in as a vice-president. Sukeshi Oram, a senior leader from Keonjhar district continues as vice-president, while party MLA Kusum Tete from Sundargarh is a new entrant as vice-president.

Other vice-presidents include Golak Prasad Mohapatra and Lekhasri Samantsinghar, who were general secretaries and Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, a former spokesperson. The general secretaries are Sarada Prasad Satpathy, Jatin Mohanty (both from Khurda), Purnima Kerketta from Sundargarh and Simanchal Khatei from Sambalpur. Manas Kumar Mohanty from Bhubaneswar continues as general secretary (organisation).

The 10 secretaries include, Tankadhar Tripathy, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and party’s candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, Irasis Acharya, former BJYM president and Kasturi Mishra from Bhubaneswar. Samal also appointed the state yuva morcha presidents.

They are Avilash Panda, president of BJYM from Nayagarh, Aishwarjya Biswal, president, Mahila Morcha, Maheswar Sahu, president of Kisan Morcha, party MLA Nityanand Gond from Nabarangpur, president, ST Morcha, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, president SC Morcha and Suratha Biswal, president OBS Morcha.

Senior party leaders including Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo, former MP Balabhadra Majhi, party MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Bhrigu Buxipatra, Prabhati Parida and Anita Subhadarshani Pattnayaka who were vice-presidents and Prithviraj Harichandan who was general secretary have been dropped.

