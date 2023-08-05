Home States Odisha

Dengue cases rise as Cuttack Municipal Corporation caught napping

At least 11 cases were detected on Thursday taking the tally to 23  in Cuttack city.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Failure of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in taking preventive measures like vector control, cleaning and sanitation even after the advent of monsoon has led to rise in dengue cases in Cuttack city.At least 11 cases were detected on Thursday taking the tally to 23 in the city. While five cases were reported from CDA sector 10, six were reported from sector 11. The patients are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals in the city.

City health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra, said of the 23 cases, 19 were detected from persons who had arrived in the city from Bhubaneswar. “We visited sector 11 and took stock of the situation. The health team has also detected a source point atop a closed house of an event organiser and cleaned it up,” he said.

Even as dengue cases are rising across the state, authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital are yet to open a special ward for patients. Over 30 dengue patients are undergoing treatment along with others in different wards of the hospital’s Medicine department. This has led to apprehensions among other patients and their attendants who fear they may get infected due to close proximity with those suffering from the vector-borne disease.

“Dengue cases have been increasing for the last 10 days. As many as 20 positive cases were detected from testing of blood samples of 41 patients in the last two days,” said a senior doctor of Medicine department.

Sources said those getting infected with the disease are forced to undergo treatment at private healthcare facilities.SCB superintendent Prof Sudhansu Mishra said, “Considering the surge in dengue cases, we are preparing to open a special ward on the third floor of Eye department building. Efforts are on to open the special ward within a day or two.”

