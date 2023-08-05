Farm distress after rains and flood in Odisha

By Express News Service

Incessant rains and floods have resulted in widespread crop damage in several districts of the state.

In Koraput, heavy rains since the last few days have damaged standing crops in vast tracts of land in Jeypore sub-division. Around 300 mm rainfall recorded in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma and Kundra blocks has led to flooding in low-lying croplands. Sources said farmers of these areas had transplanted paddy just a few days back.

Besides, paddy fields near Indravati, Kolab and Muran rivers have been flooded. Farmers fear if the rains do not stop in next two days, standing crops will be completely damaged. Sources in the Koraput district emergency office said damage assessment will be carried out once the rains stop.

In Ganjam, floodwater from Rushikulya, Loharakhandi and Badanadi rivers entered cultivable lands following the rains. On Friday, the water started to recede leaving heaps of sand on the farmlands.

Similarly, around 3,200 hectare of cultivated lands in Bhadrak have been submerged due to floods in Baitarani river. In Jagatsinghpur, paddy crops over thousands of hectares of land have been completely submerged in floodwater.

Similar is the situation Kendrapara district. Vegetable crops over vast tracts of land have been damaged in floods. The worst-hit are seasonal vegetable crops like radish, okra, beans, brinjal and pointed gourd.

Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh said vegetable crops have started to rot as fields are submerged in floodwater. Every year, farmers of the district face crop loss due to floods. But the authorities pay only lip service to the problems of farmers, he alleged.

In Balasore, saline water ingress into agriculture land has emerged as a fresh worry for farmers of Bahanaga block who are already facing waterlogging in crop fields due to heavy rains.Due to high tide in the sea for the last couple of days, over 3,000 acre of land are under saline water in Kharasahapur and Chital gram panchayats. More than 400 farmers have been affected due to the saline water ingression. Farmer Akash Ray of Kharasahapur said paddy saplings in his field have been completely damaged.

Bahanaga tehsildar Himanshu Sekhar Giri visited the affected panchayats to take stock of the situation and said he will submit a report to the Balasore collector in this regard.

