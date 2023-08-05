Four more die in deluge in Odisha, lakhs hit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least four persons died after being swept away by floodwater in Ganjam and Bhadrak as lakhs of people continued to reel under the deluge in many districts across the state on Friday.In Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar, two persons died of drowning in Badanadi and Baranalia canal on Thursday evening. They were identified as Mamata Sahu (35) of Kulada village and Babula Malik (51) of Badangi.

Mamata was swept away in the floodwater of Badanadi and was rescued by locals. She was admitted to Bhanjanagar hospital where she succumbed during treatment. Similarly, Babula drowned in Baranalia canal and his body was found stuck to a tree in Badanadi near Kulada village.

In Bhadrak, Niroj Rout (22) of Nourang village in Bhandaripokhari and Rebati Patra of Sujansing in Dhamnagar died after being swept away by floodwater in Baitarani river. Their bodies were recovered by NDRF on the day.

Official sources said over 1.8 lakh people of 336 villages in three blocks of Bhadrak have been affected by flash floods in Baitarani. At least 38,117 people have been evacuated from the marooned villages in Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari and Tihidi blocks. The district administration has closed all the schools in these blocks.

On the day, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick reviewed the flood situation in Bhadrak. She said the situation is under control and the district administration has taken adequate measures to face the floods.

In Jagatsinghpur, several villages in Kujang block were cut-off due to 50 feet wide breach formed on the embankment of Mahanadi river at Termanpur. Over a thousand families in Termanpur, Kothasahi and Haripur were affected due to flash floods caused by the breach.

Sources said floods in Mahanadi and Paika rivers have worsened the situation in Kujang, Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks. ODRAF and NDRAF teams have been engaged in rescue operations. The affected locals alleged that relief materials are yet to reach the villages.

Similarly, flash floods in Mahanadi and its tributaries inundated large areas in the riverside villages under Marsaghai, Mahakalapada and Garadapur blocks of Kendrapara district.The situation is grim in over 10 villages of Marsaghai which have a population of around 40,000.

As Luna and Karandia rivers are in spate, houses have been partially submerged in these villages. Many villagers have reportedly fled to schools, cyclone shelters and river embankments to save themselves.

Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera said officials have been sent to the affected areas to extend a helping hand to the residents. “Our priorities are to prevent injury and loss of human life, save livestock and evacuate people if there’s any potential danger,” he added.

