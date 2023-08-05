"Modi government has always given a special focus to the eastern region, especially Odisha": Amit Shah

By Express News Service

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the four lanes of the Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of National Highway-53 and the widening and strengthening of Moter Baner Road in the Kalahandi district, in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the function, Shah recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in 2014 that until the eastern region does not thrive, the nation will not develop entirely. "Narendra Modi government has always given a special focus to the eastern region, especially Odisha," said Shah.

He said the Centre has given maximum importance to the construction of National Highways. Currently, about 29 km of NHs are being constructed across the country. The Centre has given grants to the tune of 18 lakh crore to Odisha under various sectors in the last nine years.

On the occasion, CM Naveen said the new Odisha is a story of unique transformation which has set benchmarks. "My government believes connectivity is key to the progress of the state and empowerment of our people," he said and cited the example of Gurupriya Setu in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district, which played a catalytic role in the development of the region.

The Union Home Minister also chaired high-level meetings on disaster management and the left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in Odisha. He said that earlier when cyclones hit Odisha coasts, thousands of people were getting killed. Now, when the cyclone hits the state, there are almost zero casualties, He added.

PM Modi has given utmost priority to disaster management and the Odisha government has contributed significantly, he said. Shah also appreciated the Odisha government's efforts to contain the left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in the state.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present. Later, Shah went to the BJP party office in the capital to chair a meeting with senior leaders, functionaries, and workers of the party.

