Now, Amit Shah cosies up with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, sets tongues wagging

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the political temperature is hotting up in the country and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the cynosure of all eyes, particularly the I.N.D.I.A constituents, the rare display of camaraderie between him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an official function here on Saturday has set tongues wagging.

As if holding Naveen's hand and helping him press the button on the remote to inaugurate a four-lane highway connecting Kamakhyanagar (in Dhenkanal district) and Duburi (in Jajpur) and lay the foundation stone for another road project in Kalahandi district virtually was not enough, Shah took everyone by surprise by showering praises on the chief minister.

Shah, who in the run-up to the simultaneous elections to the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha in 2019 had described the BJD government as a 'burnt out transformer' and given a call to the people of the state to throw the "ruling party into the Bay of Bengal", hailed Naveen for creating a record as one of the longest serving chief ministers.

ALSO READ | "Modi government has always given a special focus to the eastern region, especially Odisha": Amit Shah

He did not stop there and described Naveen as the most popular CM in the country. His stellar performance in disaster management ensuring zero casualties has not only brought him laurels but the Odisha model has also played a key role in national disaster management, he said. The Union home minister also appreciated the role of the state government in curbing the naxal menace in Odisha.

The chief minister also thanked the central government for its support to the state in its development agenda, indicating the admiration is mutual. Things appear to be coming full circle with the once-ally-turned-foes cosying up under the show of the true spirit of 'cooperative federalism'. However, considered the Chanakya of Indian politics, Shah's visit to the state under the pretext of launching two road projects and taking a brief review on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management is viewed with intrigue here.

Political observers said there is more to the visit than meets the eye. This is more so because no one - neither key officers in the state government nor leaders of the state BJP - had the slightest inkling about the sudden visit of Shah without any pressing urgency. While observers smell something fishy as the Union home minister fixed official engagements with the chief minister having no significance shortly after the BJD announced it would oppose the non-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and supported the NCT Bill, sources in the BJP said that the other purpose of the visit was to fix some vexing organisational problems within the party in the state.

