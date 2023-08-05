Home States Odisha

Odisha showcases potential in packaging sector

Industries secretray Hemant Sharma addressing the conclave I Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday presented a bouquet of incentives under the new industrial policy before investors in packaging sector.Addressing the 3rd Packaging Conclave, organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) here, Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said “Odisha has categorised plastics and packaging industry as a priority sector industry. For any investment in plastics and packaging, the state government provides land at 50 per cent concessional rate and also offers 20 per cent reimbursement towards the cost of plant and machinery as capital investment subsidy without any upper limit.   

Sharma said the state government is providing employment subsidy, exemptions on electricity duty, stamp duty etc at a very comparative rate for investment in the sector. Investment in the packaging sector offers a wide scope of business as the logistically rich state has an extensive mesh of roadways and railways that connects the industrial zones to other states facilitating efficient movement of goods and services.  

He said two patches of 100 acre land close to the state capital have already been kept reserved for the plastics and packaging industry as the sector is considered important for well functioning of others sectors such as food processing sector, agri-retail and apparel.

Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd Director (Manufacturing Business) RM Uthayaraja; BCC&I Next Gen Packaging Committee mentor and Tinplate Company of India Ltd VP (M&S) P Anand; and Committee chairman and Emerson and Renwick Group Area Sales Manager for Middle East and South East Asia Ronojoy Basu along with other BCC&I members and industry experts spoke on the new age packaging, trend, standards, sustainability as well as technology, innovation, design and quality in the sector.

