One killed, seven hurt after molten metal spill in Odisha

JAJPUR: A worker was killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after molten metal reportedly fell on them at a sponge iron plant in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex area here on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Nitin Kumar of Uttar Pradesh. Nitin was working as contractual worker at the SMS site of Maithan Ispat Limited.

Sources said molten metal was being shifted with a crane when it fell on some contractual workers at the SMS site of the plant. While Nitin died on the spot due to severe burns, seven others were critically injured in the mishap. The injured workers have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment. They were reportedly engaged in the plant by Maa Tarini Enterprises.

When the news of the mishap spread among other workers, tension flared up in the plant. On being informed, local police reached the spot and held discussion with the irate workers. Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.Despite repeated attempts, officials of the plant could not be contacted.

