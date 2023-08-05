Orissa High Court opens its doors for general visitors

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a novel move to make the common public aware of the functioning of judicial institutions and make the judiciary more people-friendly, the Orissa High Court has launched a planned guided tour for general visitors.

The High Court premises will now remain open for general public every Saturday except on declared holidays. The visitors will come up close to not only the glorious heritage of the high court building, but also see for themselves the court rooms and other facilities and get acquainted with the process of judicial functioning and justice delivery system.

As part of the plan, visitors will be guided by officials who will brief them on the importance and heritage of the high court buiding, the different organs and functioning of the court. No charges shall be levied for the guided tour, a high court office order said.

There will be two shifts of tours in a day. In each tour 40 persons will be allowed. The first shift will be from 10 am to 11.30 am and the second from 11.30 am to 1 pm. Persons interested for the guided tours may visit the visitors’ pass counter located near copying section of the high court on working days (Monday to Friday) from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm for registration and collection of passes.

Interested visitors are required to carry original identity proof at the time of registration as well as during the tour. The counter for registration for the tour has been opened from Thursday, the office order said.

Facility of online registration and booking of slot for the guided tour shall be made available shortly, it added.

