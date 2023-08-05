Public hearing for Bamebari Mines in Odisha held

By Express News Service

BARBIL: The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on Friday conducted a public hearing for the proposed enhancement in production at Tata Steel’s Bamebari Iron and Manganese mines here.The Bamebari iron and manganese mines spreads over 464 hectare in Palasa, Joribahal, Kondaposi and Khandbandh villages under Barbil tehsil of the district. The Tata Steel plans to increase manganese production from 0.832 lakh tonnne to 5.786 lakh tonne per annum and iron ore production from three lakh tonne to 44.18 lakh tonne per annum.

The public hearing saw participation of 75 people from the nearby villagers. The villagers raised concerns demanding better educational and medical facilities along with other amenities for the local community.

Awnish Kumar, chief of Manganese Group of Mines at Tata Steel assured that their concerns would be addressed.

This public hearing is an important step in ensuring a balanced approach to industrial development while taking into account welfare of the local people, he added.Chief development officer-cum-executive officer of zilla parishad, Keonjhar Bishnu Prasad Acharya along with Prasant Kar, regional officer of SPCB, Keonjhar presided over the meeting.

