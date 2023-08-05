Home States Odisha

Railway station revamp work in Odisha to be launched by PM Modi on August 6

General manager of ECoR Manoj Sharma said a total of 1,309 stations of Indian Railways will be redeveloped under ABS scheme in phases.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 21 railway stations in the state are among 508 taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station (ABS) scheme in the first phase.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of the station modernisation work through video conferencing from New Delhi on Sunday.

The stations in the state selected for infrastructural development include Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Meramundali, Baluagaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road and Damanjodi under East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Barbil, Rajgangpur, Baripada and Jaleswar under South Eastern Railway (SER).  

Apart from these stations, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Duvvada stations in Andhra Pradesh and Mahasamund station in Chhattisgarh that come under ECoR zone have been included in the first phase. As per railway sources, Rs 547.7 crore has been sanctioned for development of the 25 stations under ECoR and SER zones in the three states. General manager of ECoR Manoj Sharma said a total of 1,309 stations of Indian Railways will be redeveloped under ABS scheme in phases.

“Altogether 57 stations in Odisha have been selected under the scheme. The redevelopment will be done in such a way that the stations remain integrated with surrounding areas. Besides, work for different infrastructural projects is going on a war footing in the state and some of them have been completed recently,” he said. Facilities planned under ABS scheme include smooth access to railway stations by removing unwanted structures, improvement in lighting, provisioning of better circulating area, upgradation of parking space, amenities for persons with disabilities, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, roof plaza and creation of city centres at the stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway station revamp work PM Modi Amrit Bharat Station ABS Scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp