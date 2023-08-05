Home States Odisha

Sensitise students on ragging: DHSE to schools in Odisha

The Directorate has also asked the school principals to make students aware about every form of ragging on the campus and take strict action against those committing such act. 

Published: 05th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the new academic session of Plus II first year (Class XI) beginning from August 1, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked all higher secondary schools to make freshers of the menace of ragging and share contact number of anti-ragging cell with them.The Directorate has also asked the school principals to make students aware about every form of ragging on the campus and take strict action against those committing such act. 

It has also asked school authorities to create awareness among students on the State Career Portal having details of more than 550 career options to enable them to plan for their future from the beginning. Freshers have been asked to attend classes with proper uniform from August 14. They will also be provided temporary id card till permanent id card is issued.

On the other hand,  the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSDA) has asked all government, aided schools, from primary to secondary level, as well as block and district education officers to ensure parent teacher meeting and school management committee meeting on August 12. This will be the second such meeting to ensure qualitative improvement education in the schools.

