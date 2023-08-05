SJTA to open Srimandir inner Ratna Bhandar for ASI inspection in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The managing committee of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri on Friday decided to send a recommendation to the state government for allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the inner Ratna Bhandar (inner vault) during Rath Yatra next year for ascertaining its structural stability.

After the managing committee meeting presided over by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Dev, Puri collector Samarth Verma said a technical committee will be formed including members of the temple management, servitors, ASI officials, SJTA senior engineers. The committee will use modern survey mechanisms like laser scanning and ground penetrating radar survey to assess the external structural condition of the inner Ratna Bhandar and suggest possible repairs if required. It will submit the assessment report in the next managing committee meeting.

The temple committee will also request the state government to constitute a high-level panel chaired by a retired judge of Supreme Court or Orissa High Court to supervise the operation of reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar.The decisions were taken in the wake of ASI writing to the Srimandir temple administrator seeking permission to examine and conserve the Ratna Bhandar. The national conservation agency had also written similar letters in 2018 and 2022.

ASI’s technical expert committee had inspected the Ratna Bhandar on March 26, 2018 but as there was no permission to enter the inner Ratna Bhandar, it could only examine the structure from outside. The technical committee had then in its report mentioned about the structure being in a dilapidated condition with seepage from walls, dislocation of some stones and weakening of plaster at some places as observed from the hollow sound on tapping the surface.

“Since the inner bhandar hasn’t been opened for so many years, it is essential that its structural stability and safety be examined,” said ASI Puri circle head DB Garnayak.The last time the inner Ratna Bhandar was opened was in May, 1978 for creating an inventory of gold and silver articles in it. The work was completed in July, 1978.

Several other decisions were also taken at the meeting. The collector informed that as decided by the niti sub-committee, the Banakalagi ritual of the deities will be performed twice in a month on Wednesdays. “In case, there are a lot of rituals on Wednesday, Banakalagi will be performed on Thursday but the decision will be taken by the temple administration,” Verma said.

On opening of all the four temple gates, the committee decided that this cannot be done till the Srimandir Parikrama project is completed. Currently, devotees are allowed to enter the shrine through the Lions Gate and local people through the West gate. Devotees exit through the north gate. “After the work is over, a decision on opening all gates will be taken,” he said.

This apart, the house discussed the sevayat housing project underway at Harichandi Sahi and Gurukul project for education of children of the sevayats. Verma said the housing project is likely to be over by September next year and the technical bid for the Gurukul project would be opened on August 11. The managing committee members also called for government intervention in promoting traditional schools of martial art and Akhada culture in Puri.

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The managing committee of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri on Friday decided to send a recommendation to the state government for allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the inner Ratna Bhandar (inner vault) during Rath Yatra next year for ascertaining its structural stability. After the managing committee meeting presided over by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Dev, Puri collector Samarth Verma said a technical committee will be formed including members of the temple management, servitors, ASI officials, SJTA senior engineers. The committee will use modern survey mechanisms like laser scanning and ground penetrating radar survey to assess the external structural condition of the inner Ratna Bhandar and suggest possible repairs if required. It will submit the assessment report in the next managing committee meeting. The temple committee will also request the state government to constitute a high-level panel chaired by a retired judge of Supreme Court or Orissa High Court to supervise the operation of reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar.The decisions were taken in the wake of ASI writing to the Srimandir temple administrator seeking permission to examine and conserve the Ratna Bhandar. The national conservation agency had also written similar letters in 2018 and 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ASI’s technical expert committee had inspected the Ratna Bhandar on March 26, 2018 but as there was no permission to enter the inner Ratna Bhandar, it could only examine the structure from outside. The technical committee had then in its report mentioned about the structure being in a dilapidated condition with seepage from walls, dislocation of some stones and weakening of plaster at some places as observed from the hollow sound on tapping the surface. “Since the inner bhandar hasn’t been opened for so many years, it is essential that its structural stability and safety be examined,” said ASI Puri circle head DB Garnayak.The last time the inner Ratna Bhandar was opened was in May, 1978 for creating an inventory of gold and silver articles in it. The work was completed in July, 1978. Several other decisions were also taken at the meeting. The collector informed that as decided by the niti sub-committee, the Banakalagi ritual of the deities will be performed twice in a month on Wednesdays. “In case, there are a lot of rituals on Wednesday, Banakalagi will be performed on Thursday but the decision will be taken by the temple administration,” Verma said. On opening of all the four temple gates, the committee decided that this cannot be done till the Srimandir Parikrama project is completed. Currently, devotees are allowed to enter the shrine through the Lions Gate and local people through the West gate. Devotees exit through the north gate. “After the work is over, a decision on opening all gates will be taken,” he said. This apart, the house discussed the sevayat housing project underway at Harichandi Sahi and Gurukul project for education of children of the sevayats. Verma said the housing project is likely to be over by September next year and the technical bid for the Gurukul project would be opened on August 11. The managing committee members also called for government intervention in promoting traditional schools of martial art and Akhada culture in Puri.