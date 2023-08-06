Amid Shah-Naveen bonhomie, Samal vows to rout ruling BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the sudden visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha is still shrouded in mystery and many in the state BJP are yet to decipher the rare spectacle of his bonhomie with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal said the fight with BJD will be a decisive one in the next Assembly elections.

Talking to media persons shortly after Shah finished three separate meetings with the newly appointed office bearers, BJP MLAs and MPs and core committee of the party, Samal dispelled misapprehension about Shah’s praise of the chief minister.

“He (Shah) made it clear to party functionaries, MLAs and MPs that the only aim of the BJP is to win the next elections and there should not be any compromise on it. He said do not listen what opponents are saying. Just focus on your work and expose all the wrong doings of the state government,” Samal said.

Asserting the party is united, Samal said Shah gave several insightful inputs on electoral strategies which will be helpful for the party. Although the state party chief did not elaborate on key issues discussed in three separate meetings chaired by Shah, he indicated corruption will be the main issue for the party in the next elections.

“Corruption has become rampant at every level of state administration and people are now disgusted with the BJD government. We are going to capitalise on it. The party will launch a movement against corruption and try it to make a public movement,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of the Narendra Modi government during the last nine years for Odisha which in monetary terms is over `18.83 lakh crore, Shah told the party leaders to make people aware of what the central government has done for them, Samal added.

Shah who had lunch with senior party leaders at the state BJP headquarters got down to business first with state functionaries followed by a separate meeting with party MLAs and MPs. His last meeting was with the core committee. Although it was scheduled the three meetings will be of one hour duration each, Shah cut it short and left for New Delhi. one-and-a-half.

