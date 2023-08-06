Angry villagers set fire to Phiringia police station in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of irate villagers on Saturday went on a rampage and set Phiringia police station on fire in Kandhamal district, alleging involvement of policemen in cannabis trade and inaction by the authorities.

Earlier, the agitators who staged a road blockade also attacked Phulbani sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suprasana Mallick leaving him injured. According to the locals, a police vehicle loaded with cannabis had gone to Budhakamba village on Thursday night to sell the contraband to a peddler. This was reportedly noticed by Phiringia sarpanch Jalandhar Kahanr and his predecessor Biswaranjan Kahanr. The duo intercepted the vehicle along with other residents. Some locals even captured videos of the incident on mobile phones. Subsequently, the locals sent the videos to SP Suvendu Kumar Patra demanding action against the three cops.

Alleging inaction, locals blocked Phulbani-Baliguda road seeking transfer of inspector of Phiringia police station and action against two home guards. As a result, vehicular moment was disrupted on the route. In the afternoon, Phulabani SDPO with police force reached the spot and tried to clear the road which angered them.

They reportedly attacked the SDPO and also pelted stones on the police team, forcing them to leave. The agitators then entered the police station, ransacked the premises and set the belongings on fire. Seized cannabis, weapons and a vehicle were set ablaze during the incident even as a group of cops watched as mute spectators from a safe distance.

IG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi rushed to the spot. He said police seized a large volume of ganja in the last few days and this probably ticked off the cannabis traders.Bhoi said the allegation against the policemen is being looked into while a case has been registered over today’s violence. “The situation is now under control. Kandhamal SP has reached the spot. Among the agitators were the cannabis mafia. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of irate villagers on Saturday went on a rampage and set Phiringia police station on fire in Kandhamal district, alleging involvement of policemen in cannabis trade and inaction by the authorities. Earlier, the agitators who staged a road blockade also attacked Phulbani sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suprasana Mallick leaving him injured. According to the locals, a police vehicle loaded with cannabis had gone to Budhakamba village on Thursday night to sell the contraband to a peddler. This was reportedly noticed by Phiringia sarpanch Jalandhar Kahanr and his predecessor Biswaranjan Kahanr. The duo intercepted the vehicle along with other residents. Some locals even captured videos of the incident on mobile phones. Subsequently, the locals sent the videos to SP Suvendu Kumar Patra demanding action against the three cops. Alleging inaction, locals blocked Phulbani-Baliguda road seeking transfer of inspector of Phiringia police station and action against two home guards. As a result, vehicular moment was disrupted on the route. In the afternoon, Phulabani SDPO with police force reached the spot and tried to clear the road which angered them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They reportedly attacked the SDPO and also pelted stones on the police team, forcing them to leave. The agitators then entered the police station, ransacked the premises and set the belongings on fire. Seized cannabis, weapons and a vehicle were set ablaze during the incident even as a group of cops watched as mute spectators from a safe distance. IG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi rushed to the spot. He said police seized a large volume of ganja in the last few days and this probably ticked off the cannabis traders.Bhoi said the allegation against the policemen is being looked into while a case has been registered over today’s violence. “The situation is now under control. Kandhamal SP has reached the spot. Among the agitators were the cannabis mafia. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.