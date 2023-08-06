Home States Odisha

Five arrested for illegally breaking truck queues, attacking police

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Five persons including three truck drivers and two criminals were arrested by Paradip Lock police on Friday on charges of illegally breaking truck queues to unload cargo at Paradip port and assaulting police personnel.

The accused were identified as Tapan Parida, Prasana Nayak, Binay Samal, Manoj Sahoo and Sujit Nayan.
Sources said hundreds of trucks have been pressed into service for transporting cargo to Paradip port.

These cargo-loaded trucks line up for around 35 km from Paradip to Marsaghai of Kendrapara district to unload their cargo at the port.

However, for the past 15 days, several trucks are stuck in the queue due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, it came to the fore that many of them are overtaking the queues and unloading their cargo at the port within two or three days by giving extortion to the mafia.

On Friday, SI of Paradip Lock police station Dharitri Jena along with a team was patrolling at Jagatigada on Paradip-Chandikhole NH when she found Sahoo and Nayan releasing three trucks through the wrong side of the road by breaking the queue.

When police questioned their activity, they assaulted and abused the former in filthy language besides threatening dire consequences. Following the incident, SI Jena lodged an FIR after which a case was registered against the accused.

Paradip Lock IIC Kulamani Sethi said the accused were arrested and forwarded to court. “We have also seized the three trucks and a four-wheeler in this connection,” he added.

