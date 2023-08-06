Home States Odisha

Improve telecom network in Kandhamal: Odisha government to Centre

Sources said police informers are not able to instantly apprise security personnel of the presence and movement of Naxals in the region as telecom connectivity is not robust in the district.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

telecom

Representational image. (Photo | Pexels)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Saturday requested the Centre to enhance telecommunications network in Kandhamal district to tackle left wing extremism (LWE) effectively. During a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the LWE situation in Odisha, the state government requested enhancement of telecom connectivity in the remote areas of Kandhamal district.

Under the mobile connectivity project in LWE affected districts, a total 2,343 mobile towers were installed in 10 states, including Odisha, in phase-I. While 256 towers have already been installed in the state, 483 more will be made operational as part of the phase-II of the project. Sources said around 96 towers will be installed in Kandhamal under the project, and only seven to eight were operational till May 15.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Malkangiri in Odisha are on the list of 25 most affected districts from eight states across the country. “Naxal related violence has witnessed a decline in Kandhamal. However, the list of most affected districts is not prepared only on the basis of the incidents related to Naxal violence but also on the inputs regarding the movement of the red ultras.,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said police informers are not able to instantly apprise security personnel of the presence and movement of Naxals in the region as telecom connectivity is not robust in the district. The informers have to wait till the Maoists leave. They have to walk some distance until they find mobile network to pass on the information,” said sources.

