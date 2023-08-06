Home States Odisha

Minister Ashok Chandra Panda directs officials to ensure timely payment of PwD pension

At a review meeting of district social security officers  on Friday, he directed them to actively coordinate with their respective lead district managers for timely pension distribution.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda

Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Ashok Chandra Panda directed officials of his department to ensure effective delivery of pension to people with disabilities (PwDs). At a review meeting of district social security officers (DSSOs) on Friday, he directed them to actively coordinate with their respective lead district managers (LDMs) for timely provision of pension to beneficiaries.

Besides, they were asked to supervise Aadhaar enrollment and updation of pension databases. It was also decided in the meeting to make integrated infrastructure complexes which were constructed in the first phase, operational at the earliest.

In the second phase, the complexes will be constructed in another 12 districts on a war footing. Principal secretary of the department Sushil Kumar Lohani instructed the officials to execute schemes, submit utilisation certificates and bring the issues to the notice of the department for guidance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp