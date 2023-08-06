Minister Ashok Chandra Panda directs officials to ensure timely payment of PwD pension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Ashok Chandra Panda directed officials of his department to ensure effective delivery of pension to people with disabilities (PwDs). At a review meeting of district social security officers (DSSOs) on Friday, he directed them to actively coordinate with their respective lead district managers (LDMs) for timely provision of pension to beneficiaries. Besides, they were asked to supervise Aadhaar enrollment and updation of pension databases. It was also decided in the meeting to make integrated infrastructure complexes which were constructed in the first phase, operational at the earliest. In the second phase, the complexes will be constructed in another 12 districts on a war footing. Principal secretary of the department Sushil Kumar Lohani instructed the officials to execute schemes, submit utilisation certificates and bring the issues to the notice of the department for guidance.