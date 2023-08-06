Home States Odisha

No relief for flood-hit Kujang, normalcy back in Boudh

JAGATSINGHPUR/BOUDH: Residents of flood-affected villages under Kujang block are in dire straits as relief materials and cattle feed have not reached them even after two days. Besides, release of floodwater from Hirakud dam due to delay in plugging of the breaches have added to their woes.

Sources said the situation is grim in Termanpur, Kothsahi amd Haripur villages. Around 150 families of Haripur village who earn livelihood by rearing cattle, are miserable as relief materials and cattle feed are yet to reach them. Residents of Haripur village said the elected representatives had provided them only with biscuits and flattened rice but nothing has been done to set up a free kitchen.

Locals of Termanpur village alleged that the breach on Mahanadi river embankment was caused by some miscreants to get contract work. Former zilla parishad member of Kujang Pramod Kumar Behera said a proper inquiry should be conducted and stern action taken against those involved. “Villagers have also urged that the breach be plugged before entry of the next phase of flood water,” he added.

Superintending engineer of Mahanadi south irrigation division Rajesh Kumar Mohanty said the breach was plugged with bamboos and sand bags for the time being to avert any eventuality during upcoming floods.

Meanwhile normalcy is returning to Boudh district. Since there are no rains since Friday evening, floodwaters have begun receding. While relief materials have been provided to the affected people, farmers have urged the administration to provide them with seeds and pesticides free of cost.Collector Nrusingha Charan Swain said he has directed the Agriculture department to asses the situation and provide assistance to farmers.

