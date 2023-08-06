Home States Odisha

Odisha: Class XI spot admission to resume for gen category students

Around 1.32 lakh seats have fallen vacant at Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) during the Plus II admission process for 2023-24 academic calendar after spot admission ended on August 3.

Published: 06th August 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (SME) department on Saturday announced extension of Plus II first year (Class XI) admission process to facilitate enrolment of unreserved meritorious students who were deprived of spot admission due to some lapses.

The department stated such students will be informed through WhatsApp and SMS regarding their admission. After phase I and phase II admission it was found that some higher secondary schools did not have minimum 10 per cent seats that are usually kept reserved under  NCC, Scouts, Guide and sports quota.

Around 1.32 lakh seats have fallen vacant at Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) during the Plus II admission process for 2023-24 academic calendar after spot admission ended on August 3.The admission process carried out for around 5.10 lakh seats in 2,173 HSSs.

Though a little over 5.07 lakh students had registered themselves to take part in the admission process, only 3.77 lakh students turned up.16,205 out of 39,376 seats in Commerce stream also found no takers.

Comments

