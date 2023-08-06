Home States Odisha

Odisha declares Hepatitis B and C reportable diseases

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said Hepatitis C is curable if treated on time and Hepatitis B requires lifelong treatment.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hepatitis B, doctor, medical

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Hepatitis B and C emerging as a major health concern, the state government has announced the two as notifiable diseases. All healthcare facilities have been asked to report both diseases with immediate effect.

In the exercise of powers conferred under the Epidemic Disease Act-1897, the Health and Family Welfare department in a notification directed that all healthcare providers (govt/private/NGO sector) where diagnosis, tests and treatment of patients are undertaken will have to take adequate steps for timely notification of Hepatitis-B and Hepatitis-C.

They will have to mention whether the patients are screened or confirmed in the report to be submitted to the designated authorities - district surveillance officer and state surveillance officer in the reporting format, the notification said. Chronic hepatitis B and C are major public health problems accounting for substantial morbidity, mortality and economic loss.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said Hepatitis C is curable if treated on time and Hepatitis B requires lifelong treatment. “Both the diseases, if remain undiagnosed and untreated, can give rise to liver damage and hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer),” she pointed out. Statistics said more than 80 per cent of patients with viral hepatitis are unaware of this. Viral hepatitis is not confined to one place but causes a global epidemic sometimes. There is effective vaccination for hepatitis B by which it can be eradicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthHepatitis C hepatitis B
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp