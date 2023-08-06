Home States Odisha

Odisha HC slaps fine of Rs 10,000 on Cuttack-Barabati MLA

The court imposed the fine for failing to file an evidence affidavit in a case in which his election to the constituency in 2019 has been challenged.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim .

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim for failing to file evidence affidavit in a case in which his election to the constituency in 2019 has been challenged. The court has adjourned the process of giving evidence by MLA Mohammed Moquim in his defence and face cross-examination in the case to August 11.

The election petition was filed by BJD leader and former MLA from the seat Debashish Samantaray over four years back. On Friday, Moquim was present in court, but senior advocate Bidyadhar Mishra appearing for him submitted since there was delay in receipt of the certified copies of the exhibited documents, the evidence affidavit of the respondent could not be prepared in time. Mishra sought adjournment to next week to file the evidence affidavit.

The plea for adjournment was opposed by senior advocate Milan Kanungo, appearing for Samantaray. Kanungo submitted that delaying tactics are being adopted to see that the judgment is not pronounced in the election petition at an earliest.

However, Justice SK Sahoo said, “Be that as it may, considering the submissions made by the counsel for the respective parties and the averments taken in the interim application, the prayer made in it is allowed subject to deposit of Rs 10,000 by Monday (07.08.2023) by the respondent (Moquim) in the High Court Advocates’ Welfare fund”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Moquim Cuttack-Barabati MLA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp