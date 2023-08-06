Odisha HC slaps fine of Rs 10,000 on Cuttack-Barabati MLA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim for failing to file evidence affidavit in a case in which his election to the constituency in 2019 has been challenged. The court has adjourned the process of giving evidence by MLA Mohammed Moquim in his defence and face cross-examination in the case to August 11.

The election petition was filed by BJD leader and former MLA from the seat Debashish Samantaray over four years back. On Friday, Moquim was present in court, but senior advocate Bidyadhar Mishra appearing for him submitted since there was delay in receipt of the certified copies of the exhibited documents, the evidence affidavit of the respondent could not be prepared in time. Mishra sought adjournment to next week to file the evidence affidavit.

The plea for adjournment was opposed by senior advocate Milan Kanungo, appearing for Samantaray. Kanungo submitted that delaying tactics are being adopted to see that the judgment is not pronounced in the election petition at an earliest.

However, Justice SK Sahoo said, “Be that as it may, considering the submissions made by the counsel for the respective parties and the averments taken in the interim application, the prayer made in it is allowed subject to deposit of Rs 10,000 by Monday (07.08.2023) by the respondent (Moquim) in the High Court Advocates’ Welfare fund”.

