Home States Odisha

Three injured in cylinder blast as fire engulfs CHC store

Fire officer Bhabendra Kumar Dey said preliminary inquiry revealed that the CHC had no fire safety mechanism.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fire inside the medicine store of Kuliana community health centre. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three persons including a patient sustained injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded in the medicine store of Kuliana community health centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj’s Bangiriposi on Friday night. The injured are CHC’s driver Rupak Singh, contractual staff Damodar Patra and patient Purnachandra Barik. The explosion took place after a fire broke out in the CHC’s medicine store.

Sources said some staff first noticed a fire in a portion of the medicine store. Before any preventive step could be taken, the fire engulfed the entire store. All of a sudden, one of the three oxygen cylinders kept in the store exploded. Singh, Patra and Barik, who were present near the store, were hit by an electricity pole which was uprooted due to the impact of the blast. The trio sustained injuries and was immediately treated at the CHC by doctors.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the CHC from Baripada town and doused the blaze. Fire officer Bhabendra Kumar Dey said preliminary inquiry revealed that the CHC had no fire safety mechanism. It is suspected that either improper housekeeping or an electric short circuit in the medicine store might have caused the fire.

Official sources said medicine worth lakhs of rupees and important documents of the CHC were destroyed in the fire. A senior official of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital said the Health Department will send adequate medicine stock to Kuliana CHC from the headquarters soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firecommunity health centre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp