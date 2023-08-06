Three nabbed in Odisha for selling newborn for Rs 2.5 lakh

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Titilagarh police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in selling a newborn baby for Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused were identified as Ramjan Seikh and Santosh Putel of Jhankar para area in Titilagarh town and Raja Durga of Kalahandi. While Seikh and Putel were arrested on Friday, police nabbed Durga on Saturday.

Sources said Santosh and his wife Puspa work in a hotel at Jhankar para area. The couple has three children besides a baby boy who was born recently. Ramjan and his wife Zarina Begum are their neighbours.

Since Santosh and Puspa faced financial difficulties, Zarina and Ramjan helped them with money. However recently, Zarina advised the couple to sell their baby in order to meet their piling expenses. Meanwhile, Ramjan got Durga connected with them and the baby was sold to him at Rs 2.5 lakh.

On getting information from Kalahandi police, Titilagarh police lodged an FIR and began investigation. Though Ramjan and Zarina had fled, police tracked the former through his mobile phone and arrested him. The other accused were arrested during investigation.

Titilagarh SDPO Ankit Kumbhar said probe is on. “ A team had gone to Raipur in Chhattisgarh to know about the baby’s whereabouts but failed. However, efforts are underway to track the baby,” he added.

