Home States Odisha

Banks asked to clear 32,000 pending PM SVA Nidhi loans

All bankers agreed to work together on this front.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday convened a meeting with bankers to provide livelihood opportunities for urban street vendors through financial inclusion and asked them to clear around 32,000 pending PM SVA Nidhi loans at the earliest.  

The loan scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA,) intended at providing hand-holding support to street vendors, is a micro-credit scheme that provides a collateral free loan of Rs 10,000, with subsequent loans of Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 with 7 per cent interest subsidy. Discussions were also held on ways to speed up Socio-Economic Profiling across targeted ULBs for inclusion of street vendors under various social welfare programmes of state government. All bankers agreed to work together on this front.

The bankers agreed to work together as a team in coordination with BMC and other ULB officials to bring improvement in the livelihood of the street vendors with financial support under various schemes of the government as well as under PM SVA Nidhi.

“Bank partners are imperative to be aligned timely with various pro-poor initiatives for timely facilitation and in a journey of uplifting the urban poor and transforming their lives,” said State Urban Development Agency director Sarada Prasad Panda, who chaired the crucial meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM SVA Nidhi loans bankers Odisha Govt
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp